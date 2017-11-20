CRADLE OF FILTH Leader DANI FILTH At MCM Comic Con London - "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming

In the new video below, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth shows off what he bought at the MCM Comic Con London back in October:

Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.

January

18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic

20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany

29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia