CRADLE OF FILTH Leader DANI FILTH At MCM Comic Con London - "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming
November 20, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth shows off what he bought at the MCM Comic Con London back in October:
Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.
The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.
Tracklisting:
“Exquisite Torments Await”
“Heartbreak And Seance”
“Achingly Beautiful”
“Wester Vespertine”
“The Seductiveness Of Decay”
“Vengeful Spirit”
“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”
“Death And The Maiden”
“The Night At Catafalque Manor”
“Alison Hell”
“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:
“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:
Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.
January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia