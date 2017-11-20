CRADLE OF FILTH Leader DANI FILTH At MCM Comic Con London - "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming

November 20, 2017, an hour ago

news black death dani filth cradle of filth

CRADLE OF FILTH Leader DANI FILTH At MCM Comic Con London - "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming

In the new video below, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth shows off what he bought at the MCM Comic Con London back in October:

Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”
“Heartbreak And Seance”
“Achingly Beautiful”
“Wester Vespertine”
“The Seductiveness Of Decay”
“Vengeful Spirit”
“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”
“Death And The Maiden”
“The Night At Catafalque Manor”
“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.

January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic    
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary    
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany    
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany    
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands    
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany     
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany     
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland     
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy     
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy    
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain    
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain    
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France    
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France    
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France     
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany         
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria    
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany    

March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium    
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany     
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI    
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden     
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland    
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia

Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

Featured Video

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

Latest Reviews