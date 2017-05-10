CRADLE OF FILTH Look Back On "Nymphetamine" - "One Of The Most Played Videos In Roadrunner History"

Earlier this week, Cradle Of Filth looked back on the Nymphatamine album from 2004, specifically the title track:

"Filmed in a tunnel two hundred metres from the notorious London Dungeons, the video was directed by Dani Jacobs (who can also be held responsible for 'Forgive Me Father') and features Liv Kristine from (then) Leaves Eyes on backing vocals and floral swing.

Based loosely on a reimagined Hamlet, the track became one of the most played videos in Roadrunner history, being nominated for the 47th Grammy Awards in the U.S and only being beaten marginally by Motörhead and their cover of Metallica’s 'Whiplash'.

Originally the vocal melody was at twice the usual canter until a fortuitous meeting with Death at a crossroads in Suffolk heralded swift revision and the original 'Nymphetamine Overdose’ track to be snipped down from a lengthy 9:14 to a more respectable 5:02."

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth recently checked in with the following update:

"Cradle Of Filth's sojourn into Latvia's capital Riga last week to film our latest video was certainly an experience to remember. Directed by the previous album's artwork creator Artūrs Bērziņš, the production boasted a crew of around fifty people with many extras being drafted in for the three day marathon, with epic scenery being constructed and fantastic costumes being worn (or not worn at all, dependant on the scene).

I would love to tell you more, but due to the tight knit privacy shrouding production, all I can divulge are the facts that the days were long (we were still being photographed on the second evening at three in the morning), the crew and make-up girls were awesome fun to be around, the posh hotel showers were ruined by body paint, there was nudity, drowning, a fight on set, funerary rites, animals, early flights home meaning zero sleep and... it snowed, both on and off set.

More on this to come. In the meantime the new COF album has slouched into its second week of mixing and is slowly rising taloned from the proverbial grime."