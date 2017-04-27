CRADLE OF FILTH Looks Back On "The Foetus Of A New Day Kicking" - "One Of The Most Loved And Loathed Songs In Cradle History..."

Earlier this week, Cradle Of Filth looked back on the Thornography album from 2006, specifically the song 'The Foetus Of A New Day Kicking':

"The video for this song was recorded during a drought on a peninsula on the Essex coastline on the same day a freak flood engulfed part of the M25 London orbital motorway not nearly 50 miles away. Originally the director had planned for way more fire in the video, but was warned by the local farmer and the fire service not to do so for fear of an inferno, as the grass was dry as tinder and the girls were certainly not dressed for the occasion! The tank and armoured personnel carrier were both loaned by a military collector, who drove them to the location via the usual country A roads, through a few pliable hedgerows and across many fields of their choosing!

And another interesting fact:

This has been one of the most loved and loathed songs in Cradle history due to the use of Dani’s clean singing, which, as anybody close to the band knows, they have never given two flying hoots about detractors’ shitty opinions."

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:

"Cradle Of Filth's sojourn into Latvia's capital Riga last week to film our latest video was certainly an experience to remember. Directed by the previous album's artwork creator Artūrs Bērziņš, the production boasted a crew of around fifty people with many extras being drafted in for the three day marathon, with epic scenery being constructed and fantastic costumes being worn (or not worn at all, dependant on the scene).

I would love to tell you more, but due to the tight knit privacy shrouding production, all I can divulge are the facts that the days were long (we were still being photographed on the second evening at three in the morning), the crew and make-up girls were awesome fun to be around, the posh hotel showers were ruined by body paint, there was nudity, drowning, a fight on set, funerary rites, animals, early flights home meaning zero sleep and... it snowed, both on and off set.

More on this to come. In the meantime the new COF album has slouched into its second week of mixing and is slowly rising taloned from the proverbial grime."