CRADLE OF FILTH - New Single / Video "Heartbreak And Seance" Delayed By A Week

The UK's legendary extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth had to push back the release of the first single off their eagerly awaited 12th album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, for one more week. "Heartbreak And Seance" will now be released on July 11th. The pre-orders for the album will coincide with the single release.

The band recently shot a music video for the song which will also be released on the above mentioned date. Commented frontman Dani Filth: "Working with such an artistic director as Artūrs Bērziņš was indeed an honour, as the video shoot was very extensively planned, involving a myriad of extras and crew, make-up girls and set builders, a crow, some well-behaved snakes and a considerable amount of snow, candles, water, trees, naked bodies, lamentable mourners, as well as all being submerged in suitably gothic landscapes and vistas. And the fact that we travelled to Riga in Latvia to film it was also very unique and interesting. The video itself is fantastic, drawing from the darkly erotic imagery of the album artwork and bringing it to richly technicolored classical life. We had such a blast shooting it!"

Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay will be released on September 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Find the stunning cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism.”

Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The band has also announced their first full scale UK and Ireland tour in years, starting in Belfast, Northern Ireland on October 30th.

Added Dani Filth: "We, as a band, are incredibly excited about hitting the UK and Ireland for a full run of dates around All Hallows Eve, as playing the band's home country is always great fun and the audiences here are very receptive. And nuts. The dates will be the first in a long line of shows that will extend throughout the rest of the World throughout 2018. We aim to be very prolific on the live front, delivering a show worthy of our fan’s exalted expectations and more.”

Tour dates:

October

30 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy (Halloween Show)

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

4 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2

5 - Leeds, England - Church

7 - Oxford, England - O2 Academy

8 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

9 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

10 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

11 - Bristol, England - Bierkeller