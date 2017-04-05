CRADLE OF FILTH - One-Off Festival Warm-Up Show Announced For Portsmouth, UK

Cradle of Filth, the UK’s most visionary and hellish outfit, are pleased to announce that they will be playing a special one-off festival warm-up show in Portsmouth. The show will take place at The Wedgewood Rooms on June 23rd. Tickets are now on sale here. Stay tuned for more Cradle Of Filth show announcements.

Cradle Of Filth recently checked in from the studio with an update:

"Thank the unholy stars, the vocals for the new as-yet-titled Cradle album are finished and the gruelling task of prepping the mix is now underway before Lindsay flies in from Canadia to sing her parts and augment the awesome Czech choir arrangements. Then it's off to Riga, Latvia to shoot the first video with Artūrs Bērziņš, the art director behind this and the Hammer Of The Witches album artwork, in a few weeks time.

More on this and COF's 12th studio album and forthcoming World Tour as things develop. Exacting and exciting times indeed!"