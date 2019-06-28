CRADLE OF FILTH - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2019 Show Posted

On June 22nd, black metal veterans Cradle Of Filth performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video courtesy of Arte is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Once Upon Atrocity"

"Thirteen Autumns and a Widow"

"Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids"

"Beneath the Howling Stars"

"Malice Through the Looking Glass"

"Heartbreak and Seance"

"Summer Dying Fast"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Saffron's Curse"

"Her Ghost in the Fog"

Cradle Of Filth has just released a six-song digital EP, Live At Dynamo Open Air 1997. Recorded live on May 18th 1997 in The Netherlands, the cover art and tracklisting can be found below. Obtain your copy now at this location.

"To Eve The Art Of Witchcraft"

"The Forest Whispers My Name"

"Dusk And Her Embrace"

"Malice Through The Looking Glass"

"Haunted Shores"

"The Black Goddess Rises"

Fan-filmed video of the concert is also available: