CRADLE OF FILTH - Quality Video Footage From Wacken Open Air 2015 Streaming
August 31, 2018, an hour ago
Dani Filth and his fellow ghouls returned to Wacken Open Air in summer 2015 to turn the Black Stage into a gloomy temple of horror. Pro-shot footage of the band performing the tracks "Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych", "Her Ghost In The Fog", and "From The Cradle To Enslave" can be seen below:
Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth and keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft took part in a game of Jenga at this year's Download Festival. The pair answer some interesting questions in the video below:
Cradle Of Filth will hit the road once again in Europe this winter in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay. The first round of dates has been announced, with more due to be confirmed soon.
November
10 - Winter Invasion Festival - Bindlach, Germany
December
1 - Masters of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic
8 - Oskorei Midvinter Festival - Kyiv, Ukraine
12 - Melna Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
13 - Klubbis Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia