CRADLE OF FILTH Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage From “Heartbreak And Seance” Music Video

UK-based extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth, recently released a music video for “Heartbreak And Seance”, the first single off their eagerly awaited 12th album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay. “Making of” footage from the video shoot is now available. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below:

“Heartbreak And Seance” making of:

“Heartbreak And Seance” video:

The album is now available for pre-order here.

“Heartbreak And Seance” can now be purchased as an instant grat track from all known download platforms.

​Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay will be released on September 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Find the cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The band has also announced their first full scale UK and Ireland tour in years, starting in Belfast, Northern Ireland on October 30th.

Added Dani Filth: "We, as a band, are incredibly excited about hitting the UK and Ireland for a full run of dates around All Hallows Eve, as playing the band's home country is always great fun and the audiences here are very receptive. And nuts. The dates will be the first in a long line of shows that will extend throughout the rest of the World throughout 2018. We aim to be very prolific on the live front, delivering a show worthy of our fan’s exalted expectations and more.”

Tour dates:

October

30 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy (Halloween Show)

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

4 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2

5 - Leeds, England - Church

7 - Oxford, England - O2 Academy

8 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

9 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

10 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

11 - Bristol, England - Bierkeller