CRADLE OF FILTH Release Digital EP - Live At Dynamo Open Air 1997

Cradle Of Filth has just released a six-song digital EP, Live At Dynamo Open Air 1997. Recorded live on May 18th 1997 in The Netherlands, the cover art and tracklisting can be found below. Obtain your copy now at this location.

"To Eve The Art Of Witchcraft"

"The Forest Whispers My Name"

"Dusk And Her Embrace"

"Malice Through The Looking Glass"

"Haunted Shores"

"The Black Goddess Rises"

Fan-filmed video of the concert is also available:

Cradle Of Filth is currently on tour. Their next show is June 11th in Russia. To view the complete schedule, click here.