CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Four Years Already?"

Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has posted the following update on her official Tumblr page here:

"I seriously don’t believe it’s been two years since Cradle’s last release. I’ve been scrolling photos on tumblr this morning and remember those darkly portraits for Hammer Of The Witches like it was yesterday. Life goes a lot faster when you land your dream job and really start to form a career. I feel like I’ve been in Cradle a decade, but it feels like just last year I joined for the 2013 world tour. I’m on my 5th year into committing to The Filth and so much has happened and changed, and somethings not at all.

That being said, I hung out with some friends last night in a local band and it was strange for me to see three people in a room writing and performing together. I haven’t done that in years considering my solo project is changing rapidly at the moment and my collaborator is in the States (who I haven’t even met in person yet). My two other projects, which are Cradle and a new project to be announced this year, are international and we write everything online through much tedious communication and file sharing organization. It’s a headache, but a worthy headache.

The music business the way it is today is nothing like what I would have expected it to be. From being a crazy networking opportunist in my first punk band 15 years ago, to STILL being that crazy person in the social media age, I feel we’ve lost a sense of connectivity even though we are connected like never before. Maybe that’s because all my closest friends who 'get me' live the farthest away. Or maybe it’s because of how I’m currently creating the next three albums I’ll be involved in.

Last night was refreshing because I could speak the language of music and creativity face to face with people who are seriously passionate and wanting to start from the bottom and work there way up. I remembered that band vibe and doing what you thought was the next step, though my way of moving up in the industry has definitely been very different. I would be lying if I knew exactly how I am going to do it when I finally launch my first full length solo album. But only time will tell the tale and all I can do is at least try. I’ve just never really walked the straight path, I’ve connected to people and places in such strange ways, and currently I don’t feel any of my advice is relevant with how quickly the industry keeps changing. At least I have my experience and memories and good enough for me. I’m always good for pep talks about ambition and self-worth so that’s something to offer others.

Most importantly I really feel I have something to offer the world on this next solo release. I started fresh with a collaborator at the start of last year and so many of my painful stories of growth and experiences from over the last year are emulated on this next release. Lyrics are what I feel always go deep into the soul and grab the heart so suddenly that they can stop the listener in their tracks. So naturally I’ve been driving myself mad trying to get every little lyric right and making sure I am conveying exactly what I mean.

It’s a gloomy, snowy morning currently here in Oshawa and I’m enjoying a coffee with Massive Attack on repeat. Nice chatting with you. Thank you for listening to my internal ramblings."

Currently in the studio working on a new Cradle Of Filth album, the band recently checked in with another brief update:

"Cradle Of Filth drummer extraordinaire Martin 'Marthus' Skaroupka celebrates his birthday today, the 20th January 2017. Please join with the rest of the band in wishing him an absolutely brilliant day in even brilliant-er company.

The new Cradle album is coming along very brutally, with Ashok finishing off his guitars in style yesterday and flying back to the Czech Republic today. Next up is the turn of Daniel Firth on the bass who will be arriving from Scotland in a weeks time. We can’t wait for you to hear this monstrous beast of a release, but for now Hippy Barfday once again to Martin!"

Frontman Dani Filth recently checked in with the following:

"The album is sounding very elaborate, even now with just the drum arsenal and four guitar tracks laid down, calling to mind the bastard lovechild betwixt 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 1998’s Cruelty And The Beast. Prepare to be bedazzled, pummelled, bedazzled and pummelled once again when this leviathan rises. Also includes a Cradle-lized cover of Annihilator’s classic title track 'Alice In Hell', as personally endorsed by Jeff Waters."