CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Offering Free Download Of The Dead Of Winter EP Until Boxing Day

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

Merry Christmas Schoolcraftians! Thanks to producer Tyler Williams of Monolithic Productions you can get a free remastered download of my Madonna’s “Frozen” cover. This also includes a free download of the entire The Dead Of Winter EP until Boxing Day. Go to this link now to get it. Wishing you all a wonderful holiday."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-dead-of-winter" href="http://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-dead-of-winter">The Dead of Winter by Schoolcraft</a>

Lindsay Schoolcraft attended this year's installment of the Metal Female Voices Festival in Wieze, Belgium back in October. Fan-filmed video of her performandce of COF's "Nymphetamine" accompanied by Rainover's Andrea Casanova can be viewed below

The clip below, also shot at the Metal Female Voices Festival 2016, features Mercy Isle performing "Come To Me" from the album Undying Fire with Lindsay as a special guest: