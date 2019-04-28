CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Posts Video On Her Journey Towards Becoming A Makeup Artist
April 28, 2019, 43 minutes ago
Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update from her official YouTube channel:
"Since y'all have been asking about my makeup artistry I thought I'd break the ice with this little video that I thought of while packing for my next tour. Makeup tutorials are coming soon along with a video about my journey toward's becoming a makeup artist."
Check out Lindsay's YouTube channel here.
Cradle Of Filth are performing their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.
April
29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.
Photo by Tim Tronckoe