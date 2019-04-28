CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Posts Video On Her Journey Towards Becoming A Makeup Artist

April 28, 2019, 43 minutes ago

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update from her official YouTube channel:

"Since y'all have been asking about my makeup artistry I thought I'd break the ice with this little video that I thought of while packing for my next tour. Makeup tutorials are coming soon along with a video about my journey toward's becoming a makeup artist."

Check out Lindsay's YouTube channel here.

Cradle Of Filth are performing their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April
29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.

Photo by Tim Tronckoe



