CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Why The Harp? Why Not?" (Video)
April 25, 2019, an hour ago
Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the follwing update from her official YouTube channel:
"Hey guys, here is a brief history of my multi-instrumental background followed by some of your questions about being a harpist."
Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.
April
24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
25 - Paris, France - La Machine
26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7
27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
