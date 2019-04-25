CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Why The Harp? Why Not?" (Video)

Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the follwing update from her official YouTube channel:

"Hey guys, here is a brief history of my multi-instrumental background followed by some of your questions about being a harpist."

Check out Lindsay's YouTube channel here.

Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.