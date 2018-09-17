CRADLE OF FILTH Sign With DEZ FAFARA's The Oracle Management
September 17, 2018, 13 minutes ago
"We have had some very positive changes happening here concerning Cradle Of Filth," says frontman Dani Filth.
"After weeks of deliberation, alchemy, band meetings and in the best interest for everybody, the band have decided to usher in a new management team, one that has a great attitude and an incredible work ethic, with years of experience.
Please allow us to introduce Anahstasia & Dez Fafara who run The Oracle Management.
Together we will conquer Christendom and beyond!
Ia Ia Cthulhu Fhtagn!"
In live news, Cradle Of Filth will hit the road once again in Europe this winter in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay. The first round of dates has been announced, with more due to be confirmed soon.
November
10 - Winter Invasion Festival - Bindlach, Germany
December
1 - Masters Of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic
8 - Oskorei Midvinter Festival - Kyiv, Ukraine
11 - Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania
12 - Melna Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
13 - Klubbis Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia
15 - Freeze Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands