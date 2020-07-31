CRADLE OF FILTH - Signature DANI FILTH Corpse Paint Soap Available

Cradle Of Filth has announced that parma violet-scented Dani Filth soaps are now available from Corpse Paint Soaps. Regular shipping is available to the US, UK, Germany, Korea, Russia and Canada. EMS express is available to France, China and Singapore. Order here.

"If anything this weird space of time known as ‘lockdown' has taught us, is that literally everything can be mollified with a really good cup of tea," says Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

"And having been provided with some fine tasting Satanic Teas for the recording of the latest Cradle Of Filth album (already on the boil and ready to pour later this year) from production company Pitch Black North, an idea was Teased into our collective skulls that a collaboration should be afoot."

"And thus it was. Two Teas. One for the uplift, one for the wind-down."

"Both based on Cradle Of Filth songs, these expertly crafted beverages are not only bursting with maleficent flavour, but they also swim abrim with genuine witchcraft, having been brewed under all the right stars."

"So, put the heavy kettle on, put some Heavy Metal on and start conversing with your inner Teamons."

"Pitch Black North presents Dark Blood and Sweetest Maleficia. Steeped in Filth."

UK / EU customers order here, North American customers at this location.