CRAFTING THE CONSPIRACY Stream "Equilibrium (Earthbound II)" From The Cosmic Key II Ahead Of Release

Innerstrength Records is preparing to issue Texas melodic deathcore quartet Crafting The Conspiracy's The Cosmic Key II on August 28th. With the record's release less than a month away, the new single, "Equilibrium (Earthbound II)", can be heard now.

The middle story in their ongoing Cosmic Key trilogy, Crafting The Conspiracy's The Cosmic Key II delivers seven encompassing, dynamic tracks. The album was recorded by Connor Reibling of Hollowed Studios and Brojob and is completed with cover artwork by Caelan Stokkermans of Caelan Stokkermans Arts (The Acacia Strain, Soreption, Lorna Shore). Additionally, the album features guest vocals from Michael Alvarez (Flub), Jamie Hanks (I Declare War), and Christina Rotondo.

Reveals bassist Marcus Denzel Williams of the "Equilibrium (Earthbound II)" single, "I wrote the lyrics to this song in a way that could both tell the story clearly as well as be relatable in a real-world sense! At this point in the story our two characters are coming to terms with accepting that the only way to defeat the villain Serenisis is that they both must sacrifice themselves to create a power strong enough to take him down. Their love for each other and the bond they created were keys needed to do just that. The main idea I wanted to get across in this song is that love truly does conquer all when it's all said and done!"

The Cosmic Key Part II tracklisting:

"Prologue" (feat. Berry)

"Autonomy Of Ascension" (feat. Michael Alvarez of Flub, Jamie Hanks of I Declare War)

"Serenisis"

"Equilibrium/Earthbound II" (feat. Christina Rotondo)

"Cosmic Key I: Aberration"

"Cosmic Key II: Polymerization"

"Cosmic Key III: Dream Sequence"

Pre-order your copy of The Cosmic Key Part II now at Bandcamp.

