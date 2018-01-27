CRASH KELLY - First Album In 10 Years "Halfway Done"

Canadian guitarist Sean Kelly, known for his work with Lee Aaron, Nelly Furtado, and as the frontman of Crash Kelly, has checked in with the following update:

"I am excited to say I'm more than halfway done writing the first Crash Kelly record in 10 years! It's starting to feel like an album, and for me that is the most exciting part of the process...when you start writing the song titles down and picturing them on the back of the album cover..."

Kelly posted his initial Crash Kelly update back in October 2017:

"This is VERY niche-y stuff, but very much true to the initial Crash Kelly vision of creating music that was equal parts '70s glam rock boogie and mid-'80s Sunset Strip! I'm looking forward to sharing this music with the friends I've met over the years who are as passionate about this kind of rock as I am...stay tuned!"

Crash Kelly has released four albums since 2003:

Penny Pills (2003)

Electric Satisfaction (2006)

Love You Electric (2007)

One More Heart Attack (2008)