CRASH MIDNIGHT Releases New Single “Don’t Need Your Advice”

Las Vegas-based rockers Crash Midnight have returned with their new single, “Don’t Need Your Advice”. Stream the track on Spotify. “Don’t Need Your Advice” follows-up previous singles “Chinatown”, “Another Day In Hell”, and “Diamond Boulevard”.

Vocalist Shaun Soho tells BraveWords about the new single:

“This song actually came out of a previous label of ours telling us ‘bands should just keep quiet and trust the label’ when we asked to see receipts for all the expenses they were claiming against our earnings ...because, you know, that's never come back to bite a band before (laughs). Turned out they were faking a lot of expenses and making up numbers to fulfill their marketing budget agreement for the album.

“That got us going on so many of the people we've come across during our career - and man, it was usually those inept, lower level ‘name dropper’ sort of guys who for some reason are always trying to feed their own egos and get younger bands to kiss their asses in the hopes they might do something for their careers. But all their ‘connections’ ever amount to is attempts to get their hands into band's pockets with shady deals and false promises.

“So this is an anthem for all the people who've ever tried to tell you what to do or how to live your life. The ones that try to control and manipulate people into being what they want you to be. This one's for them. We don't need you hanging around and we ‘Don't Need Your Advice!’

“Rock ‘n’ roll!”