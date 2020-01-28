CRASHDÏET Debut "Crazy" Music Video

CrashDïet have released a music video for "Crazy", a track from their latest album, Rust. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Rust is the band's first studio album in six years and is the follow-up to the 2013 effort, The Savage Playground. It also signifies the first album to feature the band's newest member, vocalist Gabriel Keyes, who joined the band in 2017.

Rust was produced by Martin Sweet (apart from two tracks produced by Eric Bazilian and Chris Laney) and mixed by Chris Laney, who previously worked with CrashDïet on their 2005 critically acclaimed debut, Rest In Sleaze.

Album artwork by Christel Mentges.

Tracklisting:

"Rust"

"Into The Wild"

"Idiots"

"In The Maze"

"We Are The Legion"

"Crazy"

"Parasite"

"Waiting For Your Love"

"Reptile"

"Stop Weirding Me Out"

"Filth & Flowers"

"Crazy" video:

"Rust" video:

"In The Maze" lyric video:

"Idiots" video:

"Reptile" video:

"We Are The Legion" video: