Swedish rockers CrashDïet have released a video for their single "We Are The Legion", featuring the band's new singer, Gabriel Keyes. The footage was shot on March 30th at Gabriel's first show with the band, at Kägelbanan in Stockholm. Watch below:

CrashDïet perform tonight, April 23rd, at De Verlichte Geest in Roeselare, Belgium. Find the band's live itinerary here.