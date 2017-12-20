CRASHDÏET Post More Studio Footage With New Singer GABRIEL KEYES; Video

Swedish rockers, CrashDïet, will release a new single, "We Are The Legion" on New Year's Eve, December 31st. The song will feature the band's new singer, Gabriel Keyes. Check out new video footage from the recording sessions below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The band recently checked in with the following update: "First of all, we would like to thank you all for the tremendous support and patience, even though we’ve been mostly silent for the last few years, we’ve always felt your love! We are now entering the next chapter in this crazy world of CrashDïet. With that said, we would like to introduce a new member of the family… From Stockholm, Sweden: Gabriel Keyes!

He is the new lead singer of CrashDïet and he is the guy that blew our minds a while back when we first heard his voice. Then we started hanging out, writing music and the chemistry was a fact. We can’t wait to let you hear him!"

Says Gabriel: "Dietheads! I’m so fuckin’ excited to get this circus started! I’m here to give you a kickin’ experience both live and in the studio and I hope you all are lookin’ forward to it, caaause I fuckin’ do! See yaa out there! Big hugs!"

The band's first show with Gabriel will take place on March 30th, at Kägelbanan in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Photos - Effie Trikili)