CRAVEN IDOL Stream New Song "A Ripping Strike"

With less than two weeks remaining before the April 14th release of their second full-length, Craven Idol has unleashed the second track from The Shackles Of Mammon, a song called "A Ripping Strike"; listen via the audio player below.

Recorded at Birmingham's Priority Studios and engineered by Esoteric's Greg Chandler (and mastered by Dan Lowndes at Resonance Sound), The Shackles Of Mammon boasts an old school production as well as Craven Idol's most fierce and varied songs to date.

Lyrically the album deals with the vices of man, the plagues they unleashed upon themselves, and the rationalisation of its own actions - be it in tragedy or ruin - through the creation of deities and cults. Mammon the - Demon of Avarice - reigns above all, whilst the black arts and countless religions seek to justify human failure.

The album boasts artwork by the extraordinarily twisted Daniel Corcuera. The artist's powerful take on Sascha Schneider's 1896 wood carving 'Mammon und sein Sklave' is a striking work of art.

Tracklisting:

"Pyromancer"

"A Ripping Strike"

"Black Flame Divination"

"The Trudge"

"Dashed To Death"

"Mammon Est"

"Hunger"

"Tottering Cities Of Men"

Catch Craven Idol live in concert:

April

8 - London, England - Black Heart

15 - Glasgow, Scotland - North Of The Wall Fest

May

15 - London, England - Underworld (with Nifelheim)