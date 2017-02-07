CRAVEN IDOL To Release The Shackles Of Mammon In April; Cover Art Revealed

London's premium old school extreme metal force Craven Idol will release their second album of ruthless first wave blackened thrash in the vein of early Bathory, Gospel Of The Horns, Manilla Road and Inquisition.

After four years of toil, the U.K. four-piece present: The Shackles Of Mammon, an uncompromising and unique blend of tag-less extreme metal from the early days of horrible hellnoise.

Recorded at Birmingham's Priority Studios and engineered by Esoteric's Greg Chandler (and mastered by Dan Lowndes at Resonance Sound), The Shackles Of Mammon boasts an old school production as well as Craven Idol's most fierce and varied songs to date.

The album boasts artwork by the extraordinarily twisted Daniel Corcuera. The artist's powerful take on Sascha Schneider's 1896 wood carving 'Mammon und sein Sklave' is a striking work of art.

Lyrically the album deals with the vices of man, the plagues they unleashed upon themselves, and the rationalisation of its own actions - be it in tragedy or ruin - through the creation of deities and cults. Mammon the - Demon of Avarice - reigns above all, whilst the black arts and countless religions seek to justify human failure.

The Shackles of Mammon will be released April 14th on LP, CD, and MC via Dark Descent Records.