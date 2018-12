Swedish death metal band, Crawl, have released a video for "Reject The Cross", featured on the album Rituals, released back in August via Transcending Obscurity Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Reject The Cross"

"Breathing Violence"

"The Stench"

"Black Ritual"

"Trail Of Traitors"

"Sentenced To Rot"

"Cowards"

"Suffer"

"Coven Of Servants"

"Reject The Cross" video: