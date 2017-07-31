CRAZY LIXX Debut “Hunter Of The Heart” Music Video

A video for “Hunter Of The Heart”, a track from Swedish hair metal outfit Crazy Lixx’ new studio album, Ruff Justice, is available for streaming below.

The new record, released back in April, celebrates Crazy Lixx’s 15th anniversary as a band and offers 10 hair/sleaze/80s metal gems that harken back to the height of the hard rock era. The new songs draw inspiration from not only music, but also from 1980’s horror and action flicks and stand as a glowing reminder that pretty much everything was better in the 80s. With its big choruses, memorable hooks and riffs, impressive guitar solos, and a massive production by Danny Rexon and Chris Laney, this album is sure to resonate with old fans and new listeners alike.

Ruff Justice is the first Crazy Lixx album to feature the new lineup with Chrisse Olsson and Jens Lundgren handling axe duties.

Ruff Justice tracklisting:

“Wild Child”

“XIII”

“Walk The Wire”

“Shot With A Needle Of Love”

“Killer”

“Hunter Of The Heart”

“Snakes In Paradise”

“If It's Love”

“Kiss Of Judas”

“Live Before I Die”

“Hunter Of The Heart” video:

“Walk The Wire”:

“Wild Child” video:

“Snakes In Paradise”:

“XIII”:

Lineup:

Danny Rexon - vocals

Joél Cirera - drums

Jens Sjöholm - bass guitar

Chrisse Olsson - guitar

Jens Lundgren - guitar