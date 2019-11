Professionally-filmed footage of Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx performing at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, is available for streaming below.

The band performed the following setlist at the festival:

"Wicked"

"Blame It On Love"

"Hell Raising Women"

"Break Out"

"Wild Child"

"Walk The Wire"

"Silent Thunder"

"XIII"

"21 Til I Die"

"Ain’t No Rest In Rock ’N’ Roll"