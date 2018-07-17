CRAZY LIXX To Reissue Loud Minority, New Religion, Riot Avenue Albums With Bonus Tracks; "Lights Out" B-Side Streaming

Swedish hard rock outfit Crazy Lixx will reissue their long out-of-print 2007 debut album Loud Minority on October 12th. In addition to the original 11 tracks found on the album, the reissue will also feature seven bonus tracks, including Japanese bonus tracks and early demo versions of track.

Along with the reissue of Loud Minority, reissues of the follow-up albums New Religion (2010) and Riot Avenue (2012) will also be available on October 12th, each with added bonus material.

All three albums will be available on CD, Digital, and, for the first time, LP. The vinyl versions will all be special, limited edition color versions. Pre-order via the following links:

- Loud Minority

- New Religion

- Riot Avenue

The bonus track "Lights Out" from New Religion can be heard below. Also available on all streaming services, as well as being available as an instant download with digital pre-orders of New Religion.

Crazy Lixx vocalist and original member, Danny Rexon on the reissue of Loud Minority: "The original pressing of 5000 albums was the only one ever made. We were on a small independent label at the time and even though the album was quite successful, peaking at #2 on the Swedish Rock charts, there was never any second pressing. The label ceased to be and we managed to buy out the rights for the album which we've now handed over to Frontiers. We're very pleased to be able to re-release this album a decade after it was originally out and after being unavailable for so long. Of all the requests we get from fans, this album has to be one of the most asked for."

"When we started out in the early 2000's I never thought vinyl would ever be a thing again, but since it has risen in popularity it's become something of a bucket-list thing to get our debut album (and the other ones of course) out on vinyl, so naturally we're very happy to be able to reissue these on vinyl," Rexon concludes.

Loud Minority

Tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"Dr. Hollywood"

"Want It"

"Love On The Run"

"Make Ends Meet"

"Death Row"

"Heroes Are Forever"

"Do Or Die"

"Pure Desire"

"Boneyard"

"The Gamble"

"Bad In A Good Way" (Bonus Track)

"No Guts, No Glory" (Bonus Track)

"Do Or Die" (Bonus Track - 2005 Single Version)

"Dr. Hollywood" (Bonus Track - 2013 'Country' Version)

"Death Row" (Bonus Track - Demo Version)

"Bad In A Good Way" (Bonus Track - Demo Version)

"Love On The Run" (Bonus Track - Demo Version)

New Religion

Tracklisting:

"Rock And A Hard Place"

"My Medicine (R.O.C.K)"

"21 'Til I Die"

"Blame It On Love"

"Road To Babylon"

"Children Of The Cross"

"The Witching Hour"

"Lock Up Your Daughter"

"She's Mine"

"What Of Our Love"

"Desert Bloom"

"Voodoo Woman"

"Lights Out!" (Bonus Track)

"Lights Out":

Riot Avenue

Tracklisting:

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"

"Young Blood"

"Riot Avenue"

"Fire It Up"

"Downtown"

"In The Night"

"Church Of Rock"

"Heatseeker"

"Sweet, Bad & Beautiful"

"Be Gone"

"Only The Dead Know"

"Red Hot, Red Blooded" (Bonus Track)

"Riot Avenue" (Bonus Track - Acoustic Version)

"Fire It Up" (Bonus Track - Acoustic Version)

"Sympathy" (Bonus Track)

Lineups:

Loud Minority:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Vic Zino - Guitars

Joél Cirera - Drums

Loke Rivano - Bass

New Religion:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Andy Zata - Guitars

Joél Cirera - Drums

Loke Rivano - Bass

Riot Avenue:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Andy Zata - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Edd Liam - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Joél Cirera - Drums

Loke Rivano - Bass