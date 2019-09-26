CREAM Drummer GINGER BAKER Hospitalized - "Critically Ill"

Word has come down from the family of legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker that he is critically ill. The news was posted on Baker's official Twitter page.

The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) 25. September 2019



In 2013, Baker - now 80 - was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In 2016, he underwent open heart surgery. Baker is also said to be suffering from chronic back pain due to degenerative osteoarthritis.