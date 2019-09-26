CREAM Drummer GINGER BAKER Hospitalized - "Critically Ill"

September 26, 2019, an hour ago

news cream ginger baker classic rock

CREAM Drummer GINGER BAKER Hospitalized - "Critically Ill"

Word has come down from the family of legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker that he is critically ill. The news was posted on Baker's official Twitter page.

 


 

In 2013, Baker - now 80 - was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In 2016, he underwent open heart surgery. Baker is also said to be suffering from chronic back pain due to degenerative osteoarthritis.

 



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews