CREAM - UK Dates Confirmed For The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour Featuring KOFI BAKER, MALCOLM BRUCE And WILL JOHNS

Following their successful inaugural tour across Australia and New Zealand in 2017, the pedigree of hallowed '60s trio Cream - Ginger Baker's son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce's son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton's nephew* Will Johns - have come together for the first time in the UK to pay homage to the band’s extraordinary legacy with The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour. Tickets are available here.

The four-date UK tour, which starts at the Glasgow O2 Academy on Friday, November 23rd, celebrates 50 years since the original lineup's farewell UK concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 26th, 1968.

Having already received rave reviews in Australia and New Zealand from the media and fans alike, The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour is primed to take over the UK by celebrating the music and legacy their family members created. Be prepared to hear personal stories and songs such as Sunshine of Your Love, Crossroads, Spoonful and White Room performed across a comprehensive set, which will also see Kofi Baker (drums), Malcolm Bruce (bass, vocals) and Will Johns (guitar, vocals) interplay with footage of their fathers and mentors on the big screen, along with never-before-seen footage and photos.

The multi-media concert experience has been specially created for the 50th Anniversary Tour, providing some of rock’s most memorable moments with a new lease on life.

UK dates:

November

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

24 - Leamington Spa, England - Assembly

25 - London, England - O2 Forum

26 - Manchester, England - Ritz

North American dates for The Music Of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour are listed below. The eight-week outing - kicking off September 28th in Ottawa and spanning 34 cities throughout North America this fall - will mark 50 years since the original lineup's farewell US tour of 1968. Watch a video trailer below.

After the Ottawa launch, the first leg of The Music Of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour will travel throughout Eastern Canada and Eastern and Midwest US stopping in such places as Montreal, Quebec City, Portland, New London, Englewood, Huntington, Philadelphia, Albany, Harrisburg, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Madison and Louisville, among many others, before wrapping November 16 in Cincinnati. See below for full North American tour routing. For ticketing information, go to musicofcream.com.

During its heartbreakingly short lifespan, Cream was an explosive musical cocktail that provided the super-group blueprint for others to follow. The group's third album, Wheels of Fire (1968), was the world's first platinum-selling double album, and collectively they sold more than 15 million copies of their albums worldwide. Not surprisingly, Rolling Stone ranked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group (inducted in 1993) as 67th in their '100 Greatest Artists of All Time' list.

Apart from an equally brief reunion in 2005 of seven shows at London's Royal Albert Hall and New York's Madison Square Garden, Cream retained an almost mythological status in the music world, right up until the passing of Jack Bruce in 2014. This, for many fans, marked the end of an era and an acceptance that there would never really be another opportunity to celebrate the group's legacy. That is, until the Music Of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour hit Australia and New Zealand last year.

The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary North American dates:

September

28 - Ottawa, ON - Centrepoint Theatre

29 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

October

2 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

4 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

5 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

6 - New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Theatre

7 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

9 - Northampton, MA - Calvin Theatre

11 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium

12 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

13 - Concord, NH - Capitol Centre for the Arts-Chubb Theatre

14 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

16 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at del Lago Casino

21 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre Empire State Plaza PAC "The Egg"

23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage @ Club XL

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

26 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

November

1 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - StateTheatre

2 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Performing Arts Center

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

11 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

13 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

15 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

* by marriage

(Photo - David Geraghty, Artwork Bob Masse)