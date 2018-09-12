CREAM - VNUE, Inc. To Tour With The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour As Exclusive Merchandiser And Live Recording Provider

VNUE, Inc. will hit the road with The Music of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour as the exclusive tour merchandiser, and will be recording all shows starting October 2nd for immediate release as Limited Edition, individually numbered CD sets and instant digital download via VNUE's set.fm proprietary web and mobile (iOS & Android) platform, leveraging the 14 years of experience with "instant live" pioneer and exclusive licensee DiscLive Network.

Following their successful inaugural tour across Australia and New Zealand in 2017, the pedigree of hallowed '60s trio Cream - Ginger Baker's son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce's son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton's nephew (by marriage) Will Johns - have come together for the first time in North America to pay homage to the band's extraordinary legacy with The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour. Spanning over 30 cities throughout North America beginning September 28, this tour marks 50 years since the original lineup's farewell U.S. tour of 1968.

For these North American dates, VNUE and The Music of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour have forged a unique collaboration leveraging VNUE's world class touring services, and instant live recording platforms.

"I'm really very excited to join forces with VNUE," stated Malcolm Bruce. "To seamlessly deliver pristine quality recordings on the fly into the hands of our fans is such a great addition to our touring strategy. This allows us to focus fully on the performance. These guys have worked with some stellar artists and it's an honor to hit the road with them." Bruce stated further.

"VNUE are at the cutting edge of live recording today with their set.fm app, it is a wonderful thing to be working with them on our tour," commented Will Johns. "Providing an all-encompassing merchandise model that gets results is golden and we are delighted with this exciting alliance." Johns added.

"Cream were all about playing live and being in the moment. No two nights were the same. With VNUE recording each of our shows, fans will have their very own unique memento to take home with them. It will also keep us on our toes, so that we deliver! We're really looking forward to it," noted Kofi Baker.

Fans can expect personal stories and songs such as "Sunshine of Your Love," "Crossroads," "Spoonful" and "White Room" performed by Baker (drums), Bruce (bass, vocals) and Johns (guitar, vocals) across a comprehensive set of favorites and deep cuts.

"Upon learning of this North American tour, I immediately felt this was a tour we had to be on," sated Jeff Zakim, VNUE's VP of Business Development and Content Curation.

Zach Bair, CEO and Chairman of VNUE, said, "With this partnership, we are thrilled to be bringing to the table a wider scope of our artist and touring services with merchandising combined with best-in-class instant live recording."

Music fans across the globe can pre-order shows now by downloading the set.fm app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play or by visiting this location for digital downloads. For Limited Edition CD Sets, fans can visit this location. CD sets will be manufactured and available at merchandise booths at all tour dates, or ordered online with either "ship home" or "pick up" at the show option.





The Music of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour 2018, North American tour dates:



September

28 - Ottawa, ON - Centrepoint Theatre *

29 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell *

October

2 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

4 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

5 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

6 - New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Theatre

7 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

9 - Northampton, MA - Calvin Theatre

11 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium

12 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

13 - Concord, NH - Capitol Centre for the Arts - Chubb Theatre

14 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

16 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at del Lago Casino

20 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

21 - Albany, NY - The Egg

23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage @ Club XL

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

26 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

28 - Bristol, TN - Paramount

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

November

1 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - State Theatre

2 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Performing Arts Center

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

11 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

13 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

15 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

17 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre



* not available via VNUE

(Photo - David Geraghty, Artwork Bob Masse)