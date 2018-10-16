CREATURES Premiere “Old Style F.A.” Video

Unleashing their second EP II unto the world through their own independent label Old Haunt Records this past July, Creatures are kicking it "Old Style F.A." with their new video. The video was filmed during the band's hometown show in Toronto at the Bovine while they were on their Ontario tour this past summer.

The band explains the track:

"This song is a light-hearted story about a typical Friday night going out with your friends. Starting from the pre-drink at your house to hitting up the bar and ending up in a fight to back your friend up."

Spawned in the Toronto murk in 2015, Creatures is a group effort with a long history that intertwines the lives of numerous local bands to summon a truly devastating soundscape of unbridled chaos. Inspired by bands such as Necrophagist, Despised Icon and Thy Art Is Murder, Creatures is a band playing heavy and catchy deathcore, taking intense sounds and mixing in small elements of extreme and black metal.

Their latest effort II reaches into a large porcelain cup of topics. Instead of just merely presenting their themes to their listeners Creatures smashes the grail in their faces making sure their themes cut deep and stay with them. Whether they are lyrics about the futility of existence with a cartoon metaphor, or the bond of brotherhood within an intense party setting, there is a message for everyone to latch onto. Regardless, the songs are a visceral insight into the band’s life.