CREATURES Release Guitar Playthrough Video For "What Would Rick Sanchez Do?"

Toronto's Creatures unleashed their sophomore EP II back in July via their own independent label Old Haunt Records. Now the band have put together a new guitar playthrough for their track "What Would Rick Sanchez Do?". The video not only captures their shredding skills, but also their sense of humour as you watch them take on being goofy, psychedelic, yet deathly with their rampaging riffs. Check it out below.

Spawned in the Toronto murk in 2015, Creatures is a group effort with a long history that intertwines the lives of numerous local bands to summon a truly devastating soundscape of unbridled chaos. Inspired by bands such as Necrophagist, Despised Icon and Thy Art Is Murder, Creatures is a 6-piece band playing heavy and catchy deathcore, taking intense sounds and mixing in small elements of extreme and black metal.

The songs reach into a large porcelain cup of topics and instead of just merely presenting their themes to their listeners, Creatures smashes the cup in their faces, making sure their themes cut deep and stay with the listeners. Whether they are lyrics about the futility of existence with a cartoon metaphor, or the bond of brotherhood within an intense party setting, there is a message for everyone to latch onto. Regardless, the songs are a visceral insight into the band’s life.

Tracklisting:

"Old Style F.A"

"What Would Rick Sanchez Do?"

"Samara"

"Broken Anchors"

"(Safe Space) Triggered"

"What Would Rick Sanchez Do?" guitar playthrough video:

EP stream:

"Samara" lyric video: