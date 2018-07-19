CREATURES Streaming II EP In Full

Toronto's Creatures will unleash their sophomore EP II tomorrow, Friday, July 20th. A full advanced stream can be found below.

Spawned in the Toronto murk in 2015, Creatures is a group effort with a long history that intertwines the lives of numerous local bands to summon a truly devastating soundscape of unbridled chaos. Inspired by bands such as Necrophagist, Despised Icon and Thy Art Is Murder, Creatures is a 6-piece band playing heavy and catchy deathcore, taking intense sounds and mixing in small elements of extreme and black metal.

Almost immediately after forming, Creatures released a 4-track self-titled EP. A varied sampling of the musical talents from the band helped them gain the interest of fans in the local scene and they played several shows with great reception. Taking great pride in live performances, Creatures embodies all the aspects of showmanship with high energy and audience involvement.

Three years later, in 2018, they’re set to unleash their second offering the II EP unto the world through their own independent label Old Haunt Records on July 20th. The songs reach into a large porcelain cup of topics and instead of just merely presenting their themes to their listeners, Creatures smashes the cup in their faces, making sure their themes cut deep and stay with the listeners. Whether they are lyrics about the futility of existence with a cartoon metaphor, or the bond of brotherhood within an intense party setting, there is a message for everyone to latch onto. Regardless, the songs are a visceral insight into the band’s life.

Tracklisting:

"Old Style F.A"

"What Would Rick Sanchez Do?"

"Samara"

"Broken Anchors"

"(Safe Space) Triggered"

EP stream:

"Samara" lyric video:

Creatures will be hitting the road for a tour across Ontario during the month of August in support of the release.

Dates:

August

12 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

16 - Barrie, ON - Foxx Lounge (with Kavara)

19 - Hamilton, ON - The Doors Pub (with Kavara)

20 - Brantford, ON - Our Place