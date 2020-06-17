CREEM Magazine Documentary In Theatres This Summer; New Video Trailer Streaming

Greenwich Entertainment has released a new video trailer for the documentary, CREEM: America’s Only Rock N’ Roll Magazine. The doc, which premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas in 2019 under the title Boy Howdy! The Story Of CREEM Magazine, will hit theatres when they re-open later this summer.

Capturing the messy upheaval of the '70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine's humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.