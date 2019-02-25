CREEM Magazine Documentary To Premier At SXSW 2019; Teaser Video Streaming

For the 50th anniversary of CREEM Magazine the brand has brought on Rebel Union Entertainment to oversee content development and strategic partnerships, beginning with the premiere of the documentary, Boy Howdy! The Story Of CREEM Magazine at SXSW 2019. Rebel Union Entertainment, an artist management company, record label, and creative consultancy works with international artists Night Beats, Warbly Jets, Stonefield, Calvin Love, Cosmonauts, and more.

A deep-dive into CREEM’s heyday and legacy as the infamous, irreverent, wild-child alternative to publications like Rolling Stone, featuring the stories, artists, and legendary writers (Lester Bangs, Dave Marsh, Patti Smith) that made it ‘America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine,’ the documentary features interviews with Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Cameron Crowe, and more. The premiere is slated for March 10th at 8 PM at Alamo Lamar, with screenings to follow March 14th at 11:30 AM at Alamo Ritz, and March 15 at 2 PM at Alamo Lamar.

The premiere at SXSW will be accompanied by an exclusive, 50th anniversary festival activation with Austin’s Levitation Festival featuring Oh Sees, Chai, Amyl & The Sniffers, Mystery Lights, Wand, Moonwalks, and many more to be announced at a later date. Founded in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest, Levitation has become an Austin, Texas institution. Along with the flagship event, the group has curated Levitation events in France, The Netherlands, Chicago, Vancouver, and Mexico City.

Boy Howdy! The Story Of CREEM Magazine

Capturing the messy upheaval of the '70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine's humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse - spotlighting iconic features, interviews, and anecdotes along the way - then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

Scott Crawford - Director

Connie Kramer - Executive Producer

Margaret Saadi Kramer - Executive Producer

Todd Edinger - Executive Producer

JJ Kramer - Producer

Jaan Uhelszki - Producer

Music - Wayne Kramer

Principal Cast: Alice Cooper, Cameron Crowe, Kirk Hammett, Joan Jett, Wayne Kramer, Thurston Moore, Gene Simmons, Michael Stipe, Paul Stanley.

Watch a teaser trailer below:

(Top photo - Dave Marsh (center) and Lester Bangs (far right) in Detroit, by Charles Auringer)