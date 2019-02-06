CREEPING DEATH At Work On New Album; Live Dates Announced

Denton, Texas-based death metal act, Creeping Death, will re-release their Specter Of War EP via eOne Music next Friday, February 15th. The band is in the studio right now working on their next LP and will be hitting the road this month to celebrate.

Tour dates:

February

10 - Skylark Social Club - Charlotte, NC

11 - 529 Bar - Atlanta, GA

12 - Nighthawks - Jacksonville, FL

14 - The White Swan - Houston, TX

15 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

16 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

17 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - The Sinkhole - St. Louis, MO

19 - NSYC - Cincinnati, OH

March

6 - Prophet Bar - Dallas, TX

10 - Nighthawks - Jacksonville, FL

The Specter Of War EP will be released on 180G vinyl. This is the first time the EP is being released on vinyl and pre-orders are available.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Specter Of War"

"Trail Of Confusion"

"Salvation"

"New Agony"

"Revenge":

(Photo - Keely Montague)