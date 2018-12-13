CREEPING DEATH Inks Deal With Entertainment One; Specter Of War EP To Be Re-Released On Vinyl

Entertainment One (eOne) has signed Denton, Texas-based death metal act, Creeping Death, to a worldwide deal with plans to release an all-new LP next year. With an origin story from a state with so much metal history, the band is eager to enter the studio.

“We are beyond excited to be working with eOne," says the band. "The roster is made up of some of the best in the game, and we are ready to show the world who Creeping Death is.”

To celebrate, Creeping Death is re-releasing their EP, Specter Of War, on 180G vinyl on February 15th. This is the first time the EP is being released on vinyl and pre-orders are available today.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Specter Of War"

"Trail Of Confusion"

"Salvation"

"New Agony"

"Revenge":

The band will head out on the road with Homewrecker this February. Dates kick off on February 7th in Youngstown, OH and wrap up in Cincinnati about two weeks later.

(Photo - Keely Montague)