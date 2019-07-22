CREEPING DEATH To Release Wretched Illusions Album In September; "Bloodlust Contamination" Music Video Streaming

Texas death metal unit, Creeping Death, will unleash their Wretched Illusions full-length debut worldwide via Entertainment One on September 27.

Summoned forth from the fertile metal grounds of the Lone Star State, the DIY-subculture bred miscreants of Creeping Death are staging their own sort of musical Alamo, entrenched with their fierce dedication to traditional death metal brutality and the fury of classic thrash.

The band's blistering new full-length platter, Wretched Illusions, raises the stakes with undeniable and unrelenting anthems like "Bloodlust Contamination," "World Decay," "Corroded From Within," and album opener "Ripping Through Flesh." Each of the record's ten tracks is a certified ripper, keeping those baseball bat swings coming, over and over.

Devotees of influential death metal merchants like Blood Red Throne (Norway), Gorguts (Canada), and Grave (Sweden) have a new American band to champion. Creeping Death draw liberally from the template set by those bands along with the speed of early Sepultura (Brazil) and the hammering epic crush of Bolt Thrower (England). All of these classic sounds are re-forged together and reflected through Creeping Death's own fresh and unique prism.

Wretched Illusions is the kind of jaw-dropping, rifftastic debut that could only come from road hardened chemistry, a collaborative and improvisation heavy rehearsal space, and the lessons of two well received EPs and a tape trading era nostalgic demo. 2016's Sacrament Of Death and the aforementioned Specter Of War were short bursts of aggressive pummelling that earned the band impressive festival slots and tours with Judiciary, Momentum, and Homewrecker.

Produced by close comrade Daniel Schmuck (Power Trip, Messengers, End Times) and mixed and mastered by burgeoning tastemaker Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Outer Heaven), Wretched Illusions is a confident missive of percussive bombast. It's beyond Creeping Death's already impressive early rumblings - it's fast, challenging, and decisive.

In advance of the record's release, Creeping Death unveil the official video for "Bloodlust Contamination" (watch below). Comments the band, "With this album, we really wanted to challenge ourselves and take our sound to the next level. Wretched Illusions is more in your face, more metal, but still 100% Creeping Death. The track 'Bloodlust Contamination' and the video accompanying it should give you a good sense of the intensity of the new LP. We're incredibly grateful and excited to make the most of all the opportunities presented to us as of late and we'll see you on the road."

Creeping Death's Wretched Illusions will be released on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. For pre-orders, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Ripping Through Flesh"

"Captivity"

"Bloodlust Contamination"

"Sinner's Torch"

"Corroded from Within"

"Peeled From Reality"

"World Decay"

"Wretched Illusions"

"Dawn Of Time"

"Consumed"

"Bloodlust Contamination" video:

Creeping Death will join Inter Arma for an eight-date East Coast tour later this summer. The trek - which will commence on August 30 in Washington, DC and run through September 7 in Harrisonburg, Virginia - will be followed by a handful of one-off dates including a performance on Slaughter Que 2019 featuring Exodus, Kataklysm, Battlecross, and more. Creeping Death will close out the year supporting High On Fire and Power Trip on a massive North American tour. The journey will begin November 7 at Levitation Fest in Austin, Texas and rampage its way through over two dozen cities upon its conclusion December 7 in Los Angeles, California. Additional support will be provided by Devil Master. See all confirmed dates below.

August

28 - Vino's Pizza-Pub Brewery - Little Rock, AR

August (with Inter Arma)

30 - Atlas Brew Works - Washington, DC

31 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

September (with Inter Arma)

1 - RPM Fest - Northampton, MA

2 - Geno's Rock Club - Portland, ME

3 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

4 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

5 - Small's - Hamtramck, MI

6 - Spinelli's - Louisville, KY *Creeping Death only

7 - The Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA

September

19 - B-Side - Memphis, TN

20 - The Firehouse - Birmingham, AL

21 - Slaughter Que 2019 @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA w/ Exodus, Kataklysm, Battlecross, more

November (with High On Fire, Power Trip, Devil Master)

7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)

10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

December (with High On Fire, Power Trip, Devil Master)

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Lineup:

Reese Alavi - vocals

Trey Pemberton - guitar

Eric Mejia - bass

Lincoln Mullins - drums

(Photo - Rahul Raveendran)