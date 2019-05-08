CREMATORY Join Forces With Napalm Records; New Album Due In Spring 2020

One of the pioneering acts of the fertile European goth metal scene in the 1990s, Crematory, began as a strict death metal unit in 1991 before adding goth and industrial elements into their arsenal. In their 28 year long career, the band, centered around original members Markus Jüllich and Felix Stass, released 14 studio albums, three live albums, various compilations and splits, played hundreds of shows around the globe and they are still hungry for more.

Napalm Records has announced a partnership with Crematory, one of the most influential bands of the last several decades and to work on their next studio album, which will be out in spring 2020.

Crematory also partnered up with Napalm Events Booking as their new worldwide booking agency, which will organize a massive tour in spring 2020, next to the release of the new studio album.

Crematory on the signing: “We are looking forward to the cooperation with Napalm Records and Napalm Events Booking and we are happy to announce the release of our new studio album and tour in spring/summer 2020. After 28 years of Crematory it's great to be a part of Napalm Records and Napalm Events Booking, with their worldwide connections, distribution and their great promotion department. They are one of the leading metal labels in the world.”

Tour dates:

June

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Club from Hell

July

27 - Rua Comendador Costa e Sá, Portugal - Vila Nova de Famalicão

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival

30 - Mannheim, Germany - Black Castle Festival