CREMATORY Release "Immortal" Single; Music Video Streaming

Crematory have released a new single and video for the song "Immortal". The song is taken from their new album Oblivion, which is also released today via Steamhammer/SPV. Watch the video below, and order Oblivion on CD digi (incl. poster) / 2LP gatefold (golden vinyl) / download / stream, here.

Oblivion tracklisting:

"Expectation"

"Salvation"

"Ghost Of The Past"

"Until The Dawn"

"Revenge Is Mine"

"Wrong Side"

"Stay With Me"

"For All Of Us"

"Immortal"

"Oblivion"

"Cemetary Stillness"

"Blessed"

"Demon Inside"

"Immortal" video:

"Cemetary Stillness" lyric video:

"Salvation" video:

Tour dates:

April

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

29 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

30 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

May

9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

12 - Hameln, Germany - Sumpfblume

18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

19 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

20 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

30 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

June

1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

July

4-7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

Lineup:

Felix Stass - vocals

Rolf Munkes - guitar

Tosse Basler - guitar

Jason Mathias - bass

Markus Jüllich - drums

Katrin Jüllich - keyboards