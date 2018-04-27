CREMATORY Release New Single "Stay With Me"; Music Video Streaming
April 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
Crematory have released a new single and video for the song "Stay With Me". The song is taken from their new album Oblivion, out now via Steamhammer/SPV. Watch the video below, and order Oblivion on CD digi (incl. poster) / 2LP gatefold (golden vinyl) / download / stream, here.
Oblivion tracklisting:
"Expectation"
"Salvation"
"Ghost Of The Past"
"Until The Dawn"
"Revenge Is Mine"
"Wrong Side"
"Stay With Me"
"For All Of Us"
"Immortal"
"Oblivion"
"Cemetary Stillness"
"Blessed"
"Demon Inside"
"Stay With Me" video:
"Immortal" video:
"Cemetary Stillness" lyric video:
"Salvation" video:
Tour dates:
April
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection
29 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
30 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
May
9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
12 - Hameln, Germany - Sumpfblume
18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
19 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
20 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu
30 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult
31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
June
1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest
July
4-7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air
Lineup:
Felix Stass - vocals
Rolf Munkes - guitar
Tosse Basler - guitar
Jason Mathias - bass
Markus Jüllich - drums
Katrin Jüllich - keyboards