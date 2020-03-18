CREMATORY Release Unbroken Studio Report Video

German pioneers of European gothic metal, Crematory, recently released their new album, Unbroken, via Napalm Records. The band have now released this studio report video:

Order Unbroken here.

Unbroken tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"Awaits Me"

"Rise And Fall"

"Behind The Wall"

"The Kingdom"

"Inside My Heart"

"The Downfall"

"My Dreams Have Died"

"I Am"

"Broken Heroes"

"A Piece Of Time"

"Voices"

"Abduction"

"As Darkness Calls"

"Like The Tides"

"Rise And Fall" video:

“Unbroken” video:

"The Downfall" lyric video:

Crematory are touring heavily this spring - get the chance to see them live on stage:

Tour dates:

April

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

11 - Hagen, Germany - Stocks

12 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

May

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

8 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

9 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

21 - Frankfurt , Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

23 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

30 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

31 - Bern, Switzerland - Gaskessel

Lineup:

Felix Stass - Lead Vocals

Markus Jüllich - Drums

Katrin Jüllich - Keyboards

Rolf Munkes - Lead Guitar

Connie Andreszka - Guitars, Vocals

Jason Matthias - Bass