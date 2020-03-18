CREMATORY Release Unbroken Studio Report Video
German pioneers of European gothic metal, Crematory, recently released their new album, Unbroken, via Napalm Records. The band have now released this studio report video:
Order Unbroken here.
Unbroken tracklisting:
"Unbroken"
"Awaits Me"
"Rise And Fall"
"Behind The Wall"
"The Kingdom"
"Inside My Heart"
"The Downfall"
"My Dreams Have Died"
"I Am"
"Broken Heroes"
"A Piece Of Time"
"Voices"
"Abduction"
"As Darkness Calls"
"Like The Tides"
"Rise And Fall" video:
“Unbroken” video:
"The Downfall" lyric video:
Crematory are touring heavily this spring - get the chance to see them live on stage:
Tour dates:
April
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
10 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club
11 - Hagen, Germany - Stocks
12 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37
May
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
8 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
9 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
21 - Frankfurt , Germany - Nachtleben
22 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
23 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse
30 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
31 - Bern, Switzerland - Gaskessel
Lineup:
Felix Stass - Lead Vocals
Markus Jüllich - Drums
Katrin Jüllich - Keyboards
Rolf Munkes - Lead Guitar
Connie Andreszka - Guitars, Vocals
Jason Matthias - Bass