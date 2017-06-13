CREMATORY To Release Live Insurrection CD+DVD In September

For over 25 years now, Germany’s leading gothic metal act, Crematory, have enthralled their countless fans at home and abroad. Since the band was founded in 1991, they have released twelve studio albums, in addition to a number of live recordings, singles, EPs and compilations.

The music is based on brute guitar riffs and hard-as-nails drum grooves, replete with sinister keyboard hooks and that mix of growls and clear vocals - some in English, some in German - that is so typical of this band.

Crematory will release a new CD+DVD, Live Insurrection, on September 8th. It's the whole show from the prestigious german Bang Your Head Festival 2016 in Germany, also including four videoclips on the DVD from their latest album, Monument.

Tracklisting:

CD

Intro

“Misunderstood”

“Fly”

“Greed”

“Tick Tack”

Instrumental

“Haus mit Garten”

“Ravens Calling”

“Pray”

“Everything”

Instrumental

“Shadowmaker”

“The Fallen”

“Höllenbrand”

“Die So Soon”

“Kommt näher”

“Tears Of Time”

DVD

Live:

Intro

“Misunderstood”

“Fly”

“Greed”

“Tick Tack”

Instrumental

“Haus mit Garten”

“Ravens Calling”

“Pray”

“Everything”

Instrumental

“Shadowmaker”

“The Fallen”

“Höllenbrand”

“Die So Soon”

“Kommt näher”

“Tears Of Time”

Monument videoclips:

“Misunderstood”

“Ravens Calling”

“Haus mit Garten”

“Everything”

Crematory tour dates:

July

1 - Mülheim, Germany - Castle Rock Festival

7 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

8 - Berlin, Germany - Biesdorfer Parkbühne

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

31 - Burgas, Bulgaria - Summer Chaos

September

9 - Deutzen, Germany - NCN Festival