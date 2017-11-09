CREMATORY To Release New Album In April 2018

Germany's leading gothic metal band Crematory are currently working on the new studio album titled Oblivion, which will be released on April 13th, 2018 via SPV / Steamhammer worldwide. According to the motto "Never change a winning team" Crematory have chosen Kristian Bonifer as producer once again and the Kohlekellerstudio for the new album.

SPV: "Through collaboration with new idea donors and arrangers such as Stefan Glass, Dirk Riegner and Walter Stobbe, as well as the intensive cooperation of the two new guitarists, Rolf and Tosse, and the new bassist Jason, not only massive guitars were given to the new Crematory songs but also interesting influences and elements that makes the band doing a step forward even after 25 years of band history. The hit factory Crematory is in full swing working in three shifts, which makes the new studio album Oblivion an absolute masterpiece."

Crematory recently released a new live video for the song “Everything“, taken from their new live CD+DVD, Live Insurrection. You can watch the video below.

For over 25 years now, Crematory have enthralled their countless fans at home and abroad. Since the band was founded in 1991, they have released twelve studio albums, in addition to a number of live recordings, singles, EPs and compilations. The music is based on brute guitar riffs and hard-as-nails drum grooves, replete with sinister keyboard hooks and that mix of growls and clear vocals - some in English, some in German - that is so typical of this band.

Crematory released Live Insurrection on September 8th. It's the whole show from the prestigious german Bang Your Head Festival 2016 in Germany, also including four videoclips on the DVD from their latest album, Monument.

Tracklisting:

CD

Intro

“Misunderstood”

“Fly”

“Greed”

“Tick Tack”

Instrumental

“Haus mit Garten”

“Ravens Calling”

“Pray”

“Everything”

Instrumental

“Shadowmaker”

“The Fallen”

“Höllenbrand”

“Die So Soon”

“Kommt näher”

“Tears Of Time”

DVD

Live:

Intro

“Misunderstood”

“Fly”

“Greed”

“Tick Tack”

Instrumental

“Haus mit Garten”

“Ravens Calling”

“Pray”

“Everything”

Instrumental

“Shadowmaker”

“The Fallen”

“Höllenbrand”

“Die So Soon”

“Kommt näher”

“Tears Of Time”

Monument videoclips:

“Misunderstood”

“Ravens Calling”

“Haus mit Garten”

“Everything”

“Everything” live video: