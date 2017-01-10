CREST OF DARKNESS Premier “My Black Bride” Music Video

My Kingdom Music, in collaboration with Sad Sun Music, will release the vinyl version of the new Crest Of Darkness album, Welcome The Dead, on January 13th. The album will see the co-production of Metal Age Productions, Kristallblut Records and Supreme Music Creations. This masterpiece of horror black metal will include a bonus track, "Drink My Blood”, and will be released in a gatefold double LP format, limited to 600 copies.

Crest Of Darkness have released a video for "My Black Bride" a special song that Ingar Amlien wanted to dedicate to his wife Laila. It is a particularly unusual choice for the band, not only because it is an instrumental, something the band has only recorded on two occasions over the years, but it is also a melodic, deeply atmospheric piece, totally different from the band's usual black/death metal sound. The reasons for creating such an "out of character" piece are quite fascinating, and are explained on My Kingdom Music site at this location..

The video itself can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome The Dead”

“Chosen By The Devil”

“Scourged And Crucified”

“My Black Bride”

“Borrowed Life”

“The Almighty”

“Memento Mori”

“The Noble Art”

“Katharsis”

“My Black Bride” video:

“Welcome The Dead” video: