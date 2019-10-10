CREST OF DARKNESS Stream "The Child With No Head" From Upcoming Album, The God Of Flesh

Norwegian black metal veterans Crest Of Darkness have revealed a track from their upcoming ninth full-length album The God Of Flesh, which is set for release on My Kingdom Music on December 6th.

Crest Of Darkness founder Ingar Amlien has this to say about the track, which is titled "The Child With No Head": "Here we are, yet another chapter written in the book of Crest Of Darkness, with a track that is probably one of the most violent and extreme we have ever written during our career. Turn up the fucking volume and you'll be overwhelmed by its sense of loss and total lack of hope."

Although still filled with Crest Of Darkness' trademark Satanic themes, The God Of Flesh marks a change to the feel, variety and depth of the music, showing the band's lineup of Amlien (Conception, Roquefire) on bass and vocals, Rebo on guitars, and Berhard (Pale Forest) on drums, to be as much at home with more progressive and melodic elements, as they are with the aggressive and dark brutal side, for which they are known.

Amlien recently remarked that The God Of Flesh, which will be the band's ninth full-length album, was "probably the darkest and most brutal album we've ever made! It's also the most honest work ever from my perspective."

The tracklisting, and cover art for The God Of Flesh (created by Marius Engli Andersson), can be seen below.

"The God Of Flesh"

"The Child With No Head"

"Endless Night"

"The Spawn Of Seth"

"Forgotten"

"Euthanasia"

"Blood"

"Godless Evil Eyes"

"Salvation In Hell"

Seeking an outlet for his passion for sonic brutality and his interest in Vampirism and Satanic ideology, on which he is an acknowledged expert, Amlien formed Crest Of Darkness in the mid-'90s and considers today's lineup to be the strongest in the band's history, as he explains:

"During the whole production of the album I was thinking that now, more than ever before, I wanted to make an album my way! And, as a result, we haven't made any compromises whatsoever, in any direction. And I'm very fortunate to be able to say that I was not alone during the whole process. With the help of my fantastic bandmates Rebo and Bernhard, it became possible to bring my darkest fantasies and visions to life through The God Of Flesh."

The God of Flesh will be available in Digital, Digipak CD, Deluxe CD Box, and Vinyl formats, and is now available to pre-order at this location.