CREST OF DARKNESS Streaming “The Noble Art” Lyric Video

It's Halloween, the night of the living dead. To celebrate it Crest Of Darkness and My Kingdom Music present a big dose of horror music in the classic extreme way the Norwegian band uses to play and we do it with the lyric video of "The Noble Art" one of the most amazing songs taken from their last acclaimed album Welcome The Dead.

Recorded at the at MLP Studio by Nils H. Mæhlum, and mastered at the Kvålsonic Lab by Tom Kvålsvoll, the nine-track album is the heaviest, darkest and most introspective album in the band's 20+ year history.

The artwork for Welcome The Dead features the extraordinary Zombie Foetus sculptures created by the Italian artist Andrea Falaschi.