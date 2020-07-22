CREYE Release New Single "Face To Face"; Lyric Video Streaming

Sweden's Creye have released their brand new single, "Face To Face" on all digital platforms. Listen here, and watch a lyric video below.

Written and produced by the band and mixed by Dino Medanhodzic (Dotter, Smash Into Pieces), "Face To Face" showcases a band that, since the release of their self-titled debut in 2018, has matured and evolved, and are now ready to enter a new chapter of their career.

Creye was formed in southern Sweden by guitarist and songwriter Andreas Gullstrand in 2015. The band was picked up by Frontiers Music Srl in 2016, shortly after the release of their well received EP Straight To The Top. After the release of their debut, the band introduced August Rauer as their new singer. Creye have since then been busy touring across Sweden and Europe and preparing a new studio album, which will be released in early 2021.

Creye is:

August Rauer - Lead Vocals

Andreas Gullstrand - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Joakimsson - Rhythm Guitar

Gustaf Örsta - Bass

Joel Selsfors - Keyboards

Arvid Filipsson - Drums