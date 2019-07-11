CREYE Streaming Acoustic Version Of "Holding On"

Sweden's Creye have released an acoustic version of "Holding On", the track from the band's 2018 self-titled debut album. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

"Holding On"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Different State Of Mind"

"Never Too Late"

"All We Need Is Faith"

"Miracle"

"Christina"

"Straight To The Top"

"Love Will Never Die"

"Still Believe In You"

"City Lights"

"Desperately Lovin’"

"A Better Way"

"Holding On" acoustic:

"Holding On":

(Photo - Mikael Roos)