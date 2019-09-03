CREYE Streaming Acoustic Version Of New Song "Never Too Late"

Swedish rockers, Creye, have released an acoustic version of "Never Too Late", a song from the band's 2018 self-titled debut album.

Says the band: "Back in 2016, our journey began with the song Never Too Late. Since then we've played it live more times than we can count - and a few months ago when we were in Stockholm with our dear producer and friend Erik Gafvelin Wiss, we decided to record a new version of this tune."

This version of "Never Too Late" is available via streaming services now. Listen to the song below:

Creye album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Holding On"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Different State Of Mind"

"Never Too Late"

"All We Need Is Faith"

"Miracle"

"Christina"

"Straight To The Top"

"Love Will Never Die"

"Still Believe In You"

"City Lights"

"Desperately Lovin’"

"A Better Way"

"Lost Without You" acoustic:

"Holding On" acoustic:

"Holding On":

(Photo - Mikael Roos)